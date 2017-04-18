Zimbabwe's Mugabe impatient over pace of mining reform

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
HARARE, April 18 Zimbabwe's mining industry needs to be "reorganised" so that it contributes more towards the African country's economy, President Robert Mugabe said on Tuesday.
Although Mugabe did not give details on what form the transformation would take, his government has, in recent years, pressured mining firms to transfer majority stakes to black ownership under a 2008 law and to cede some claims.
"There is a lot of work which is going on in that sector, not least the reorganisation whose completion we impatiently await," Mugabe, Zimbabwe's sole ruler since independence in 1980, told thousands at a rally to mark the southern African country's 37th independence anniversary in a Harare stadium.
Zimbabwe, where mining generates more than 50 percent of export earnings, holds significant mineral deposits and the world's top two platinum producers, Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum, have operations there.
Mining has also overtaken agriculture as the leading provider of employment, after the Mugabe government started seizing white-owned farms to resettle landless blacks in 2000.
The government has also leaned on producers to invest in local refinery facilities. Platinum miners currently ship their matte to South Africa for processing.
While Mugabe's government has signalled plans to relax the ownership rules for existing mines, it has shifted its focus to seizing land owned by foreign mines, which it claims to be idle.
"Much is expected from this important sector. It must play its part towards this overall development vision we have," Mugabe said. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Alexander Smith)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.