AFRICA INVESTMENT-Investors ignore risk in favour of value on Zimbabwe's bourse

* Industrial index rallies 7 pct in past 6 weeks
* Still way off last year's record high
* Foreigners make up 60 pct of bourse activity
* Target companies that adapted to economic slowdown
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, June 6 Zimbabwe's stock market has
fallen so far from last year's peak that some investors are
stepping back in to scoop up consumer-oriented African growth
plays.
A rebound in the southern African country's economy between
2010 and 2012, after a decade-long slump, spurred Zimbabwe's
benchmark industrial index to a record high 233.18
points last August.
Disappointing economic growth since then in the country,
rich in gold, uranium, platinum, diamonds and coal, has deterred
investors, until recently.
After hitting a trough in April, the benchmark has rallied 7
percent in the past six weeks to just above 177 points and
foreign investors, who account for about 60 percent of activity
on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, bought a net $37 million in
shares in January-April, latest exchange data shows.
"The big attraction is that valuations have been falling,
reviving opportunities for investors who have not traditionally
invested in Zimbabwe to buy stocks at really good prices," said
Grant Flanagan, managing director at Amigo Partners, which has a
Zimbabwe-dedicated equity fund.
"Despite the overriding strain the economy is taking at the
moment, the very good businesses will continue to grow stronger
and they make a compelling investing case."
The World Bank predicts Zimbabwe's economy will expand by 3
percent this year, half the government's forecast of 6.4 percent
and compared with 10.5 percent growth two years ago.
As businesses grapple with electricity and capital
shortages, and the mining sector remains susceptible to changes
in government policy, equity investors continue to be highly
selective on Zimbabwe.
They prefer the country's biggest consumer-oriented
companies such as mobile phone service provider Econet Wireless
, brewer Delta, an affiliate of SABMiller
, and food retailer Innscor, which are seen as
well managed and have an expanding consumer base.
A weak South African rand is also benefiting the
consumer sector as South Africa is the source of most of
Zimbabwe's imports.
Polarisation of the stock market has been a trend since
foreign investors returned in force after the country abandoned
the Zimbabwe dollar in favour of the U.S. dollar in 2009 to
overcome hyperinflation.
The industrial index has rallied 70 percent since 2009 while
the mining index has sunk by a similar margin, hit by
President Robert Mugabe's Indigenisation and Economic
Empowerment Act in 2008.
The law, which forced foreign mining companies such as Rio
Tinto and Anglo American Platinum to sell at
least 51 percent shares to blacks, continues to create
uncertainty and the mining index, which includes Rio Zimbabwe
, has plunged 27 percent this year.
Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said last week that
Zimbabwe will demand 100 percent local control of its minerals
and land under planned changes to the empowerment law.
AID FLOWS
Shares of dominant mobile operator Econet have gained 11
percent this year. Innscor and Delta have dropped 10 and 16
percent respectively, but investors cite all three among their
preferred stock picks.
They are leaders in their respective sectors and have
adapted to slower economic growth.
Innscor has a diversified business within Zimbabwe and
fast-food outlets in six other African countries. Delta has
shifted focus to a cheaper sorghum-based beer, Chibuku, as
demand for high-margin lagers was hit by the economic slowdown.
Foreign fund managers also like South African clothing
retailers Edgars and Truworths. Edgars
targets government workers because it has an agreement with the
government salaries bureau to debit wages every month for goods
bought on credit, avoiding the risk of non-payment.
"You must buy stuff that people hate," said Andrew Lapping,
portfolio manager at asset manager Allan Gray. "Don't think
about the bad stuff, think about the opportunity. I find the
opportunity exciting that I can buy these stocks cheaply."
Cape Town-based Allan Gray has two Africa funds with 25
percent invested either in Harare-listed stocks or in companies
with operations in Zimbabwe but listed elsewhere.
A contrarian investor, it also favours some banks and oil
companies in Nigeria, Malawi's Press Corporation and
Egyptian telecom firms.
Harare's total stock market capitalisation, at $4.47 billion
in April, has more than halved since 1997 before the economy
began a downward spiral on concerns over President Mugabe's
economic polices. Many investors are still staying away.
Zimbabwe's industrial index trades at a current
price-earnings ratio of 16.59, above 14.16 in 2013, although it
is cheaper than Kenya's benchmark NSE20 index at 17.1,
for example, according to brokers.
Zimbabwean companies are struggling to find the cash needed
to jump-start activity and the private sector is not exporting
enough to supply the much-needed dollars.
The country, however, has managed to keep inflation down,
mostly in single digits, after hyperinflation, estimated at 500
billion percent in 2008, forced it to give up its currency.
Investors are also betting that aid flows will resume,
giving the economy a boost.
The European Union in February lifted more sanctions on
Zimbabwe, imposed in 2002 in protest at human rights abuses and
violations of democracy, and is expected next year to start
channelling development aid directly again.
"We feel this is the bottom as we are not going to be at
this level going forward," said Tino Kambasha, executive
director at Harare-based stockbrokers Imara Edwards.
"It is a buying opportunity at this level, given the regional
comparisons."
