UPDATE 1-Court temporarily restores licence of Vimpelcom Zimbabwe unit

HARARE May 8 Zimbabwe's High Court has ruled
that the local operation of telecoms group Vimpelcom
should be allowed to continue operating while it appeals the
cancellation of its licence, the company said on Friday.
The southern African country's telecoms regulator last week
revoked Telecel's licence and gave it 30 days to cease
operations.
On Friday Telecel, which is majority owned by
Netherlands-based Vimpelcom, said the court had on Thursday
suspended the scrapping of the permit, pending an appeal to the
Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT).
"We trust that after a full and fair hearing, our license
will be restored permanently so we can continue to serve our
customers to a high standard and without disruption," it said in
a statement.
Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory of Zimbabwe lawyer
James Muzangaza confirmed the court ruling.
Earlier this week, ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira said
Telecel must sell a majority stake in the company to local black
investors if it wanted to continue operating.
