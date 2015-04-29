UPDATE 2-Zimbabwean regulator cancels Vimpelcom's Zimbabwe unit

* Telecel given 30 days to shut its doors
* Mobile carrier can appeal decision to ICT Minister
* Telecel says to challenge "unfair, unwarranted" decision
HARARE, April 29 Zimbabwe's telecoms regulator
has cancelled the licence of mobile phone network operator
Telecel, a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based international telecoms
group Vimpelcom, and given it a month to cease
operations, it said on Wednesday.
Telecel said in a statement its shareholders would challenge
the decision by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory
Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).
POTRAZ did not give a reason for the cancellation of
Telecel's licence, which came into effect on Tuesday.
Telecel, which is 60 percent-owned by Vimpelcom, is the
second-biggest wireless phone network in the southern African
country with 2.5 million subscribers.
The company has since 2013 failed to pay a $137.5 million
fee to renew its 20-year licence and the government had already
threatened to switch off its network.
"In order to facilitate the smooth switch-off of the Telecel
Zimbabwe network as well as ensuring that disruption is
minimised, POTRAZ concurrently issued a special licence to
Telecel to continue providing telecommunications services for a
period of 30 days," POTRAZ said.
Telecel said in a statement that POTRAZ's decision was
unfair and unwarranted, adding that the company would take steps
to continue operating.
"Telecel has made every effort to comply with all legal and
governmental requirements in Zimbabwe, and objects to this
treatment in the strongest terms," it said.
"Telecel and its global shareholders are taking immediate
action both locally and internationally to challenge this
decision."
POTRAZ said under Zimbabwe's telecommunication laws Telecel
could appeal against its decision to the minister of ICT, Postal
and Courier Services.
Potraz said Telecel's subscribers should switch to rival
networks. Econet Wireless is the largest mobile network
while NetOne, which is wholly-owned by the government is the
smallest of the three.
Telecel has also been given 60 days to dismantle its
equipment once the 30-day special licence expires, POTRAZ said.
