UPDATE 1-Delta bans shipments of trophies of lions, other big game

Aug 3 Delta Air Lines banned shipments of lion,
leopard, elephant, rhinoceros and buffalo trophies on its
aircraft on Monday amid international outrage over the killing
of Zimbabwe's most famous lion by a American hunter.
The No. 2 U.S. passenger carrier is the only American
airline to fly directly between the United States and
Johannesburg.
Delta said in a statement the ban was effective immediately.
A roiling debate over species conservation has followed the
killing in Zimbabwe of 13-year-old Cecil the lion by Minneapolis
dentist and trophy hunter Walter Palmer, as well as a second
lion killing by an American dentist, Jan Seski of Pittsburgh.
Authorities in Zimbabwe have launched investigations into
both killings.
Palmer said he killed the lion in a hunt he believed was
legal. Seski has made no public statement.
Before Delta's ban, the airline's policy required "absolute
compliance with all government regulations regarding protected
species," it said.
Delta will also review policies on accepting other hunting
trophies with government agencies and other organizations that
support legal shipments, the airline said.
Nearly 400,000 people signed a Change.org petition that was
started by a Delta customer calling for the airline to stop
transporting exotic hunting trophies, the organization said.
The most popular Change.org petition, which has gotten 1
million signatures, calls for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
to list African lions as a threatened species and punishment for
those involved in Cecil's death.
The United States has the world's most powerful animal
protection law, the Endangered Species Act, which has been
extended by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to many non-U.S.
species including the African elephant and cheetah.
Adding the African lion to the U.S. list would not prohibit
trophy hunting but it would require a permit from the service to
import lions or their body parts to the United States.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Jeffrey Dastin
in New York City; Editing by Scott Malone, Doina Chiacu)