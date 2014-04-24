版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 19:18 BJT

Zimmer to buy Biomet in $13.35 bln deal

April 24 Medical device maker Zimmer Holdings Inc said it would acquire orthopedic products company Biomet Inc in a deal valued at about $13.35 billion.

Zimmer will pay $10.35 billion in cash and issue $3 billion in shares to Biomet shareholders. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐