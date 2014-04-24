Zimmer to buy Biomet in $13.35 bln deal

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Medical device maker Zimmer Holdings Inc said it would acquire orthopedic products company Biomet Inc in a deal valued at about $13.35 billion.
Zimmer will pay $10.35 billion in cash and issue $3 billion in shares to Biomet shareholders. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget