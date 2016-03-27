Zimmer Biomet shares could rise 25 pct - Barron's

March 27 Shares of hip, knee and shoulder replacement maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings could rise 25 percent as the market sees signs that the company is recovering from merger indigestion, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron's.

The company, created in last year's takeover of Biomet by Zimmer Holdings, has substantially completed the integration of its sales force and yet the stock is trading at just 12 times estimated 2017 earnings, nearly one-fourth lower than its medical device peers, the financial weekly said.

The low multiple is based on Friday's closing price of $103.74, which put the company's market value at $20.6 billion.

With the merger, Zimmer Biomet's leading share of the hip-and-knee market is about 35 percent, 12 points higher than its nearest competitors, the article said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)