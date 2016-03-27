Zimmer Biomet shares could rise 25 pct - Barron's

March 27 Shares of hip, knee and shoulder
replacement maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings could rise 25
percent as the market sees signs that the company is recovering
from merger indigestion, according to an article in the latest
edition of Barron's.
The company, created in last year's takeover of Biomet by
Zimmer Holdings, has substantially completed the integration of
its sales force and yet the stock is trading at just 12 times
estimated 2017 earnings, nearly one-fourth lower than its
medical device peers, the financial weekly said.
The low multiple is based on Friday's closing price of
$103.74, which put the company's market value at $20.6 billion.
With the merger, Zimmer Biomet's leading share of the
hip-and-knee market is about 35 percent, 12 points higher than
its nearest competitors, the article said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)