EU regulators halt review of Zimmer's $13 bln Biomet bid

BRUSSELS, June 12 The European Commission halted
its review of Zimmer Holdings Inc's $13.4 billion bid
for Biomet Inc on Thursday, saying the U.S.
orthopedic products maker's submission lacked some details.
Zimmer sought European Union clearance on June 3 for the
deal that would make it the second-biggest in the sector, behind
market leader Johnson & Johnson.
"The notification that the Commission received was
incomplete," Commission spokesman for competition policy Antoine
Colombanni said.
The watchdog scrapped its July 9 deadline for a decision on
the deal and will set a new date once Zimmer provides the
required data.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Erica Billingham)