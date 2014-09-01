EU decision on Zimmer's $13.4 bln Biomet deal expected by Oct. 3

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by Oct. 3 whether to give the green light
to U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings'
$13.4 billion takeover of rival Biomet Inc.
The European Commission, which published the deadline on its
website on Monday, can clear the deal unconditionally, demand
concessions to allay competition concerns or open a broad
investigation.
Zimmer had sought EU approval in June but the EU competition
watchdog halted its review because the company's submission
lacked some details.
The deal, which would make Zimmer the second-largest seller
of orthopaedics products behind Johnson & Johnson, will
boost the company's presence in the fast-growing sports medicine
sector, Zimmer said. [ID:nL3N0NG3TQ}
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)