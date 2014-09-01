版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 1日 星期一 19:34 BJT

EU decision on Zimmer's $13.4 bln Biomet deal expected by Oct. 3

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Oct. 3 whether to give the green light to U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings' $13.4 billion takeover of rival Biomet Inc.

The European Commission, which published the deadline on its website on Monday, can clear the deal unconditionally, demand concessions to allay competition concerns or open a broad investigation.

Zimmer had sought EU approval in June but the EU competition watchdog halted its review because the company's submission lacked some details.

The deal, which would make Zimmer the second-largest seller of orthopaedics products behind Johnson & Johnson, will boost the company's presence in the fast-growing sports medicine sector, Zimmer said. [ID:nL3N0NG3TQ} (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐