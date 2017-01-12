Zimmer Biomet to pay $30.5 mln to resolve U.S. bribery probe

Jan 12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc on
Thursday said it would pay $30.5 million to resolve a U.S.
foreign bribery investigation that prosecutors said uncovered
misconduct related to the medical device maker's business in
Mexico and Brazil.
The deal follows an earlier 2012 settlement with Biomet Inc,
which became part of Zimmer in 2015, in which the company
entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve an
earlier foreign bribery investigation.
The U.S. Department of Justice in June said that Biomet
breached the agreement through activity in Brazil and Mexico
that it disclosed in 2014, and by failing to maintain a
corporate compliance program.
"Zimmer Biomet is now paying the price for disregarding its
obligations under the earlier deferred prosecution agreement,"
Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell said in a statement.
Under the new settlement, Zimmer Biomet entered into a
three-year deferred prosecution agreement and agreed to pay a
nearly $17.5 million criminal penalty and retain an independent
compliance monitor.
JERDS Luxembourg Holding Sarl, an indirect subsidiary, has
also agreed to plead guilty on Friday to causing Biomet to
violate provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the
Justice Department said.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
announced a related settlement of more than $13 million with
Zimmer.
"We are pleased to have reached this resolution involving
legacy Biomet FCPA compliance matters," said Chad Phipps, Zimmer
Biomet's general counsel.
According the Justice Department, even after the 2012
settlement was reached, Biomet continued to use a third-party
distributor in Brazil known to have paid bribes to officials on
its behalf.
Prosecutors said Biomet also failed to implement adequate
internal controls at its Mexican subsidiary, despite red flags
that had made executives and employees aware of suggesting that
bribes were being paid.
As a result, Biomet allowed the Mexican subsidiary to pay
bribes to Mexican customs officials so that it could import
contraband dental implants into Mexico that lacked proper
registration or labeling.
Zimmer Biomet in a statement said that the settlement amount
had previously been recorded in its financial statements and
would not impact its 2017 outlook.
