UPDATE 4-Zimmer posts higher profit, but shares down

* Q1 EPS $1.30, ex-items, in line with estimates
* Sales up slightly, led by knee implants
* Management backs full-year forecast
* Stock down 1.5 percent
By Debra Sherman
April 26 Orthopedic device maker Zimmer Holdings
Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, but
its shares fell on disappointment that underlying markets for
reconstructive implants did not improve more, analysts said.
First-quarter net earnings were $209.6 million, or $1.17 per
share, compared with $208.9 million, or $1.08 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were $1.30 per share, matching the
average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Although Zimmer reported an in line quarter, we think some
may be a bit disappointed that U.S. hip/knee growth did not show
as much of a sequential year-over-year growth acceleration this
quarter as some may have been expecting, especially in knees,"
Leerink Swann analyst Richard Newitter wrote in a research note.
Zimmer stock was down 1.5 percent at $62.46 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Derrick Sung, an analyst with Bernstein Research, noted that
there are no signs of pent-up demand for reconstructive
procedures yet.
He also noted increased price pressure and a
greater-than-expected impact from reimbursement cuts in Japan.
"While we are not overly alarmed by the increase in pricing
pressure, we do think that the pricing environment requires
close monitoring moving forward," Sung said.
Sales rose to $1.14 billion from $1.12 billion, with small
gains for knees and hips, and continued weakness in spine
products.
The company also benefited from higher gross margins, but
they were offset by higher selling, general and administrative
expense, as well as slightly higher research and development
costs, said Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman.
"We suspect that continued weakness in end-markets is
requiring higher discretionary spending to drive sales," Roman
wrote in a note.
During a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive
Officer David Dvorak said he hoped the 2 percent rise in knee
sales was indicative of a recovery in the market, which has been
depressed largely by the weak economy, but added that it was too
soon to tell.
He noted continued weakness in the company's spine business,
where sales dipped 7 percent, as insurers continue to deny
payment for many such procedures.
The company affirmed its full-year outlook for earnings per
share of $5.20 to $5.40 before items on revenue growth of 2
percent to 4 percent, excluding the effects of currency
fluctuations. However, it indicated that it expected the
currency impact to be more negative than previously forecast.
Management said it expected revenue growth to ramp up during
the second half as new products are introduced.