UPDATE 2-Zimmer reports slightly higher earnings

* Q3 shr $1.01 vs 96 cents in 2010 quarter

* Adjusted EPS $1.04 vs consensus $1.03

* Sales up as international markets improve (Adds details on earnings, consensus estimate, outlook and analyst comment)

Oct 27 Zimmer Holdings Inc's ZMH.N quarterly earnings rose slightly as sales in international markets rebounded, in part because of foreign currency translations.

The company also raised its 2011 outlook, forecasting earnings per share of $4.40 to $4.45, or $4.75 to $4.80 excluding items. In July, it forecast $4.25 to $4.35, or $4.70 to $4.80 before items.

However, Zimmer lowered its 2011 sales growth outlook to a range of 2.3 percent to 2.7 percent. It had previously forecast 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

For the third quarter, Zimmer reported net earnings of $191.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared with $191.1 million, or 96 cents per diluted share, a year earlier. A lower share count helped per-share earnings.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.04 per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting $1.03.

Sales rose to $1.03 billion from $965.0 million.

Sales in the Americas were flat. They rose 17 percent in Europe and 19 percent in Asia, but were up only 7 percent in both regions without the favorable effect of currency translations.

Among product categories, sales of knees were flat to slightly higher. Sales of hips rose 10 percent including the impact of foreign currency and 4 percent excluding it.

"There are no new red flags," said analyst Greg Simpson of Wunderlich Securities. "I was a little surprised by the strength in international markets, but overall, this is about as mundane a report as you can get." (Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Derek Caney and Lisa Von Ahn)