版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 10日 星期五 17:51 BJT

EU regulators extend Zimmer, Biomet deal deadline to March 11

BRUSSELS Oct 10 European Union antitrust regulators will decide on U.S. medical device maker Zimmer's $13.4 billion bid for Biomet by March 11, a three-week extension from the previous deadline, the European Commission said on Friday.

The EU executive opened last week an extensive probe into the deal, which would make Zimmer the second-largest seller of orthopaedic products in the world behind Johnson & Johnson .

It voiced concerns on reduced competition in certain medical devices following the takeover. Analysts say Zimmer may counter such worries by selling units where the combined company would have a high market share.

The Commission's new deadline versus a previous Feb. 16 was published on its website. It did not provide details for the move. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐