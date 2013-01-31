版本:
Zimmer posts slightly weaker earnings, but beats Street view

Jan 31 Zimmer Holdings Inc on Thursday reported slightly weaker quarterly net earnings, as the orthopedic device maker continued to trim costs.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $152.8 million or 88 cents per share, compared with $156.6 million, or 87 cents per share. There were fewer shares outstanding this year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.51, which beat the average estimate on Wall Street of $1.49, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales were $1.18 billion in the quarter, up from $1.17 billion a year before.

