UPDATE 1-Judge orders Zimmer to pay Stryker $228 mln in patent case

* Judge triples $70 mln jury award, also awards interest
* Zimmer found to infringe surgical irrigation patents
* Zimmer plans appeal, says has changed products
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 8 A federal judge ordered Zimmer Holdings
Inc to pay Stryker Corp more than $228 million
for infringing its surgical irrigation patents, and in doing so
tripled a damages award by a jury that found Zimmer's conduct
was willful.
U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids, Michigan,
also issued a permanent injunction banning Zimmer from selling
infringing products, including from its Pulsavac Plus line.
Zimmer said it plans to appeal Wednesday's decision.
Stryker and Zimmer are large producers of orthopedic pulsed
lavage devices, a combination spray gun and suction tube that is
used to clean wounds and tissue during surgery.
In a 2010 lawsuit, Stryker contended that Pulsavac Plus
lavage devices infringed three of its patents and caused it to
lose market share.
A jury in February awarded Stryker $70 million of damages
representing lost profits, and found that Zimmer's infringing
conduct was willful.
Zimmer tried to have the award thrown out.
But Jonker said there was substantial evidence to support
the jury's finding, including testimony that Zimmer "all but
instructed" its design team to copy Stryker's products.
He also noted that Zimmer's recent annual profit has been
more than 10 times the size of the verdict and that a $70
million award "may not be enough, without enhancement," to deter
infringements.
"Zimmer chose a high-risk/high-reward strategy of competing
immediately and aggressively in the pulsed lavage market and
opted to worry about the potential legal consequences later,"
the judge wrote in a 58-page decision. "Ultimately, however, the
trial proofs demonstrated that this was not a close case."
The judge also said Stryker should recover more than $18
million in interest and other damages, bringing the total award
to more than $228 million.
Monica Kendrick, a Zimmer spokeswoman, said on Thursday the
Warsaw, Indiana-based company made changes to its Pulsavac Plus
line after the jury verdict, and believes the products it now
sells are "outside the scope" of the injunction.
"Zimmer plans to file an appeal challenging both the earlier
jury verdict and the recent rulings by the judge," she added.
Jo Johnson, a spokeswoman for Stryker, said the Kalamazoo,
Michigan-based company is pleased with the decision.
In Thursday trading, Zimmer shares closed up 70 cents at
$83.29, and Stryker shares rose 11 cents to $70.90.
The case is Stryker Corp et al v. Zimmer Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Western District of Michigan, No. 10-01223.