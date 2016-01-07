Goldman, JPMorgan, Glencore defeat US lawsuit over zinc prices

NEW YORK Jan 7 A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed an antitrust lawsuit in which zinc purchasers accused affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Glencore Plc of conspiring to drive up the metal's price.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the purchasers failed to show that rising zinc prices resulted from a "plausible antitrust violation" under the Sherman Act, a federal antitrust law.

The purchasers accused the defendants of having conspired since 2010 to curb supply and boost prices in connection with zinc stored in warehouses licensed by the London Metal Exchange.

