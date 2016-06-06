Glencore must face U.S. lawsuit over zinc prices

NEW YORK, June 6 A U.S. judge on Monday said Glencore Plc must face a private antitrust lawsuit accused it of trying to monopolize the market for special high-grade zinc, driving up its price.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the zinc purchasers who brought the lawsuit have alleged "a plausible story of market control" by two Glencore affiliates that violated the Sherman Act, a U.S. antitrust law.

The judge did not rule on the case's merits.

