Annual zinc processing fees drop 16 percent -sources

* Zinc processing fees at $191/T, down more than 16 pct

* Terms set by Teck Resources and Korea Zinc

* Deal is a fractured benchmark for the industry

By Chris Kelly

RANCHO MIRAGE, California, Feb 22 Teck Resources Ltd and smelter firm Korea Zinc have agreed to zinc processing fees of $191 per tonne, down more than 16 percent from last year, delegates at the International Zinc Association conference told Reuters.

The two companies are said to have struck the deal for annual treatment charges -- fees paid by miners to smelters to turn concentrate into finished metal -- at $191 per tonne, several market participants attending the conference in Rancho Mirage, California said.

"The deal is done at $191, but there's many moving parts and participants," said one concentrate dealer.

The treatment charge is based on a $2,000 per tonne London Metal Exchange (LME) zinc price , the sources said.

Last year, Canadian miner Teck and Korea Zinc agreed to terms at $229 per tonne, based on a $2,500 zinc price.

The 2012 agreement also includes a price participation clause, containing escalators and de-escalators to cover fluctuations in the zinc price, they said.

For every dollar that the zinc price rises above $2,500 per tonne, the charge will rise by 5 percent, moving to 4 percent for every dollar the price climbs above $3,000.

On the downside, the de-escalator would fall by 2 percent if the price falls below $2,000.

Teck was not immediately available for comment.

While typically seen as an industry benchmark-setting deal, this year's TC/RC agreement was less clear a reference point for other firms around the world.

"It's a fractured benchmark," said one market analyst.

"In essence, what you're likely to have is a benchmark which is going to be different between Korea, Japan, and Europe due to the different economic strains upon each region."

Indeed, Japanese smelter firms are still recovering from last year's massive earthquake and subsequent nuclear disaster at the Fukushima power plant.

In Europe, economic conditions remain extremely fragile due to the long-standing debt crisis in the region, and lower levels of end-user demand for industrial metals, like zinc.

"There's too much downside risk, and then there's region-specific downside risk for there to be a clear benchmark. There's going to have to be regional differences," the analyst said.

"The bottom line is that there is a global surplus, but there are contractual nuances which have led one party to lower terms. But is that the consensus, no."