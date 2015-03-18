Zinc treatment charges settled 10 pct higher-report

LONDON, March 18 Zinc treatment charges have
been settled 10 percent higher at $245 a tonne of concentrate
between Canada's Teck Resources and commodities group
Glencore due to a well-supplied market, Metal Bulletin
reported.
The deal, based on a zinc price of $2,000 a tonne, marked an
increase from $223 a tonne last year, the publication reported
this week, citing unidentified industry sources.
Treatment charges are paid to smelters, in this case
Glencore, by mining companies to have their concentrates turned
into refined metal. They increase when supplies rise as mining
groups compete to find smelters to process their material.
Other details of the settlement include a 9.5 percent
escalator to a zinc price of $2,500, with a 7.5 percent
escalator above $2,500 and a de-escalator of 3.5 percent below
$2,000, the publication added.
Glencore decline to comment on the report.
"There's no shortage of zinc concentrate at least for 2015
and the zinc price may not be as strong during 2015 as expected
by certain market participants," Citi analyst Jatinder Goel said
in a note about the treatment charges.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by William Hardy)