U.S. zinc buyers resist paying double on 2012 deals

* Galvanizers see no improvement in demand

NEW YORK, Nov 11 Zinc producers and traders continue to push for 2012 contract premiums of 7.5 cents per lb, even as consumers resist paying almost double 2011 levels and hold out for lower offers, industry sources said on Friday.

Some suppliers have signed fixed-term 2012 contracts for special-high-grade (SHG) and continuous-galvanizing-grade zinc at 7.5 cents per lb and higher over prices on the London Metal Exchange, depending on the delivery location, in line with spot premiums which have risen steadily this year on freight costs and concerns about supply tightness due to warehouse financing deals.

But many buyers, including galvanizers, resist the price hike without seeing any major improvement in demand and hope to secure 7 cents or lower.

Following his first round of negotiations, one hot-dip galvanizer is threatening to switch his feed to use lower-priced prime-western (PW) zinc, which garners a premium of 4 cents per pound or less, instead of SHG.

"I met with producers and they're still talking about 7.5, but I said 'why should I do business at that level when I can get 4 cents (for PW)?'" he said.

PW zinc, which contains lead, has become less popular among hot-dip galvanizers over the past 30 years on environmental grounds, even though the lead provides a better finish. Hot-dip and continuous galvanizing account for about half of zinc consumption.

Horsehead Holding Corp ZINC.O and U.S. Zinc Corp are the only dedicated PW producers in the United States. Horsehead's average premium in the third quarter was 3.6 cents per pound, compared with 3 cents in the first and second quarters of this year, executives have said in earnings calls this year.

Seven cents per lb is the lowest premium agreed so far, with another month of the traditional mating season to go. Most market participants hope to conclude their deals by mid-December, although talks can extend into the new year.

"We're halfway through and there's nothing below 7 cents yet. It depends on the location, but we've gone as high as 8.5 cents," said a producer source.

A second has found it harder to convince his customers of the need for the hike though.

"A lot of people are not buying into the higher premiums," he said, although he added he still hopes to agree a range of 7 cents to 8 cents per lb.

Consumers are balking at the higher charges-they are paying around 4 cents per lb for SHG this year-because they do not see any major pick-up in end demand and point to the over 750,000 tonnes of zinc in LME-bonded warehouses, the majority of which is in New Orleans, as a sign of excess material in the United States.

But much of that is locked up in financing deals and is imported from Europe and Australia, requiring an import duty to pass customs, traders say.

LME warrants in New Orleans warehouse can go for as little as 1 cent to 1.3 cents per lb, according to traders, but a delivered price would be much higher once the cost of freight, which has jumped this year due to a shortage of trucks and drivers, loading out, insurance, and taxes are included, traders say.

The annual premiums being offered are also in line with the spot market, which is between 6 cents and 8 cents per lb, and with comparable freight incentives being offered by warehouses in New Orleans to lure metal in, suppliers have had the upper hand in negotiations so far.

Even so, they are likely to be prepared to accept 7 cents per lb in the end.

"The producers will hold out for as long as possible, but it'll go lower than (7.5 cents)," said a trader.

Galvanizers, particularly smaller mom-and-pop shops, are concerned about passing on the higher production costs next year. Some are trying to buy as much as they can on this year's terms before forking out the higher upcharges, traders said.

There are some bright spots in terms of demand though as two large steel makers bring on new capacity or prepare to restart idled lines.

Severstal North America (CHMF.MM) announced it will start its hot-dip galvanizing lines at its Dearborn, Michigan, plant at the start of October, aiming to take bookings from Dec. 1.

U.S. Steel Corp (X.N) has said it plans to restart its Z-line automotive galvanizing and galvannealing line at Hamilton, Ontario, after the almost year-long worker lockout at the plant ended in mid-October.

USS has bought zinc for November and December, market sources told Reuters. The company did not return calls asking for comment. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)