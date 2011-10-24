UPDATE 1-Zions' Q3 profit tops Street

(Follows alerts)
Oct 24 Zions Bancorporation swung to a
quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations, as the
regional lender benefitted from improving credit quality in its
western U.S. markets.
For the July-September quarter, the bank earned $65.2
million, or 35 cents a share, compared with a loss of $80.5
million, or 47 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Zions earned 40 cents a share.
Analysts had expected the bank to earn 34 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Provisions for bad loans fell more than 90 percent to $14.6
million from a year ago.
Zions had to set aside millions of dollars to cover souring
commercial real estate loans in states such as Nevada.
Shares of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based bank closed at
$17.98 on Monday on Nasdaq. They have lost nearly 30 percent of
their value since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)