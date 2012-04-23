版本:
Zions posts higher 1st-qtr profit, to repay TARP this year

* Q1 EPS $0.14 vs $0.08 last year

* Expects to repay remaining $700 mln TARP funds this year

April 23 Zions Bancorp posted a higher quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans, and the regional lender said it will repay the remaining bailout money it owes the government in the second half of the year.

The bank posted first-quarter net income of $25.5 million, or 14 cents per share, up from $14.8 million, or 8 cents per share, last year.

Zions, which received $1.4 billion in bailout funds as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) from the government after the financial crisis, said it repaid half the amount on March 28.

It expects to pay back the remaining $700 million in the second half of the year.

Provision for loan losses fell nearly 74 percent to $15.7 million in the quarter.

The bank's shares closed at $20.80 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

