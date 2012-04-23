UPDATE 1-Zions 1st-qtr profit misses; to repay TARP this year

* Q1 adj EPS $0.25 vs est $0.27

* Expects to repay remaining $700 mln TARP funds this year

* Provision for loan losses fall almost 74 pct in Q1

* Shares fall 5 pct in extended trade

April 23 Zions Bancorp's quarterly profit missed analysts' expectations as it earned less on loans, and the regional lender said it will repay the remaining bailout money it owes the government in the second half of the year.

The bank posted first-quarter net income of $25.5 million, or 14 cents per share, up from $14.8 million, or 8 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zions earned 25 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The lender expects to see moderate organic loan growth in the next few quarters, which may strengthen a bit as the year progresses, Chief Financial Officer Doyle Arnold said on a conference call with analysts.

Zions, which received $1.4 billion in bailout funds as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) from the government after the financial crisis, said it repaid half the amount on March 28.

It expects to pay back the remaining $700 million in the second half of the year.

In March, the bank said the U.S. Federal Reserve had approved its 2012 capital plan, which included the redemption of some of the TARP funds.

Zions had also announced plans to sell $300 million of senior notes in an offering to partly pay back the bailout funds in March.

Provision for loan losses fell nearly 74 percent to $15.7 million in the quarter.

Quarterly interest expense fell 37 percent to $81.4 million.

The bank's shares, which have gained about 28 percent of their value year-to-date, fell 5 percent after the bell. They had closed at $20.80 on Monday on the Nasdaq.