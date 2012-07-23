Zions Bancorp's profit nearly doubles

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity files for potential mixed shelf
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
July 23 Regional lender Zions Bancorp's second-quarter profit nearly doubled as a result of a reduction in preferred stock dividends due to the $700 million TARP redemption and related warrant amortization in the first quarter.
Net income rose to $55.2 million, or 30 cents per share, from $29 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Zions earned 40 cents per share.
The bank's shares, which have fallen about 9 percent in the last three months and underperformed the S&P 500 Index, closed at $18.57 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc says on March 3, 2017, co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.