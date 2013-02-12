版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-ZIOPHARM jumps in premarket after palifosfamide reached target number of progression-free survival events

NEW YORK Feb 12 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc : * Jumps 14.5 percent to $4.57 in premarket after palifosfamide reached target number of progression-free survival events
