UPDATE 1-Zipcar buys Austrian car-sharing company

July 11 U.S. car-sharing company Zipcar Inc
said it bought privately owned Austrian Denzel Mobility
CarSharing GmbH, which operates as CarSharing.at, to expand its
presence in Europe.
Zipcar, which allows customers to rent cars at an hourly or
daily rate and often park in convenient reserved spots, did not
reveal the deal value.
CarSharing.at operates about 200 vehicles and has 10,000
members in Austria with a strong presence in Vienna. Zipcar has
over 673,000 members worldwide.
Zipcar has been struggling with high competition and a
slowdown in Europe. In February, it acquired majority interest
in Barcelona-based Avancar.
The company said it does not expect CarSharing.at's buyout
to have a material impact on its 2012 third quarter or annual
results.
Zipcar shares closed at $11.40 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.