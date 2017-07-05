FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 小时前
Avis's car-sharing service Zipcar quits Austria
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 上午9点16分 / 21 小时前

Avis's car-sharing service Zipcar quits Austria

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, July 5 (Reuters) - Zipcar, the car-sharing service of auto group Avis, will exit Austria by Aug. 6 after five years, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding customers would be offered refunds for fees already paid beyond that date.

Competition intensified in Austria after Zipcar's rival Daimler overhauled and upgraded its Austrian Car2Go operations in April with a bigger fleet, comprising around 700 newer Smart cars and bigger Mercedes models.

The third player in the Austrian market DriveNow, a joint venture between BMW and Sixt, introduced new convertibles to its fleet in May.

The Zipcar spokeswoman said Austrian operations would end "as part of our ongoing process of evaluation to improve business performance across all markets". (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)

