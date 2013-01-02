版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Zipcar surges in premarket, Avis Budget to buy

NEW YORK Jan 2 Zipcar Inc : * Shares surge 48 percent in premarket, Avis Budget Group Inc to buy
