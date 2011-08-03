UPDATE 2-Zipcar raises 2011 outlook; shares jump

* Q2 loss/shr $0.17 vs est loss/shr $0.22

* Q2 rev $61.6 mln vs est $59.38 mln

* Sees 2011 rev of $240-$244 mln vs prior view $235-$240 mln

* Shares rise 15 pct after the bell (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)

By Megha Mandavia

Aug 3 Zipcar Inc , the leader of the U.S. car-sharing industry, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by robust growth in membership, and raised its 2011 outlook, sending the company's shares up 15 percent in extended trading.

Zipcar's shares were up at $26.90 after the bell. They had closed at $23.09 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

The company now expects 2011 revenue of $240-$244 million, up from its previous outlook of $235-$240 million. It raised 2011 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $8-$10 million from $6-$8 million.

Zipcar has incurred losses every year since its creation in 2000 as it rapidly expanded into newer markets by investing heavily in its fleet of cars. However, profitability is expected to improve as markets mature over time, adding new customer base.

"While the earnings are not necessarily there yet that would support current valuation on stock, things are clearly trending in the right direction," analyst Fred Lowrance of Avondale Partners said.

"So as long as people think earnings growth potential is on track or even accelerating, that is going to make people want to own the stock."

The company allows customers to rent cars at an hourly or daily rate. It continues to be highly successful in urban areas and colleges, where fewer people can afford owning cars.

Zipcar's second-quarter net loss widened to $5.6 million from $5.2 million, a year earlier. Loss per share fell to 17 cents from a loss of $2.72 a year ago, as the number of shares outstanding rose to 32.4 million from 3.9 million.

Revenue rose to $61.6 million in the quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 22 cents on revenue of $59.38 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)