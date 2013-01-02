Avis Budget to buy Zipcar for $500 mln

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 2 Car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc said it will buy U.S. car-sharing company Zipcar Inc for about $500 million in cash.
The offer of $12.25 per share is at a premium of 49 percent to Zipcar's Monday close.
Avis said it expects to complete the deal in the spring of 2013.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe