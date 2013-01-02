版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三

Avis Budget to buy Zipcar for $500 mln

Jan 2 Car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc said it will buy U.S. car-sharing company Zipcar Inc for about $500 million in cash.

The offer of $12.25 per share is at a premium of 49 percent to Zipcar's Monday close.

Avis said it expects to complete the deal in the spring of 2013.
