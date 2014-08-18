CORRECTED-BRIEF-Zippo granted preliminary injunction in Germany against Lorillard's UK subsidiary in trademark infringement case

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
(Corrects company name in headline to 'Zippo' from 'ippo') Aug 18 Zippo Manufacturing Co:
* Press release- zippo granted preliminary injunction in Germany against lorillard's UK subsidiary in trademark infringement case * Zippo manufacturing co -commenced proceedings to oppose applications to register for the "blu" e-cigarette brand in US, Canada, mexico, european union * Zippo manufacturing-regional court of Frankfurt agreed "blu" e-cigarette brand creates likelihood of confusion with co's EU community trademark blu * Zippo manufacturing-injunction granted against cygnet UK trading ltd a Lorillard unit, preventing cygnet from using "blu" brand name for e-cigarettes * Zippo manufacturing says trial is scheduled to commence on zmc suing loec inc, in April of 2015 * Source text for Eikon
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.