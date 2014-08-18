CORRECTED-BRIEF-Zippo granted preliminary injunction in Germany against Lorillard's UK subsidiary in trademark infringement case

(Corrects company name in headline to 'Zippo' from 'ippo') Aug 18 Zippo Manufacturing Co:

* Press release- zippo granted preliminary injunction in Germany against lorillard's UK subsidiary in trademark infringement case * Zippo manufacturing co -commenced proceedings to oppose applications to register for the "blu" e-cigarette brand in US, Canada, mexico, european union * Zippo manufacturing-regional court of Frankfurt agreed "blu" e-cigarette brand creates likelihood of confusion with co's EU community trademark blu * Zippo manufacturing-injunction granted against cygnet UK trading ltd a Lorillard unit, preventing cygnet from using "blu" brand name for e-cigarettes * Zippo manufacturing says trial is scheduled to commence on zmc suing loec inc, in April of 2015 * Source text for Eikon