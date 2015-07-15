Explosion damages Zodiac Aerospace factory in U.S, 5 injured

NEW YORK, July 15 An explosion at a Zodiac Aerospace factory in Eastern Washington state on Tuesday night caused several injuries and damaged the facility, the county sheriff's office said.

The blast at a factory responsible for aircraft cabin interiors located in Newport, Washington, caused unspecified damage, the sheriff's office said. Local fire, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel responded to the incident.

The blast occurred around 9 p.m. PT (0400 GMT), and have caused by a flammable vapor, according to a report by the Spokesman-Review newspaper, which quoted a fire official. The paper said five people were injured in the explosion, which shattered glass and caused part of the roof to collapse.

A local TV station also reported five were injured and showed pictures of shattered glass, debris and a collapsed ceiling at the low-rise facility close to the Idaho border. Both reports said the blast was felt as much as a mile away.

Neither hospital officials, nor fire and sheriff offices were not immediately available to comment. Zodiac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zodiac is a major global supplier of aircraft seats, interiors and other components, and has come under scrutiny recently for production problems at its cabin interiors and seats factories in the U.S.

The problems caused delays in deliveries of Boeing and Airbus jetliners, and caused Zodiac to warn that its profits would fall short of earlier targets. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby)