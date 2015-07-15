Blast at Zodiac Aero U.S. plant compromised building structure

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
NEW YORK, July 15 A Zodiac Aerospace factory in the U.S. was structurally compromised by an explosion on Tuesday and is unsafe to enter, the local sheriff's office said on Wednesday.
The blast at the factory in Newport, Washington, which supplies components used in Boeing and Airbus planes, was felt miles away and stemmed from the build-up of chemical vapor near a "treater" machine that impregnates materials with resin, Grant Sirevog, undersheriff for Pend Oreille County, said.
One floor of the low-rise factory collapsed on another and the blast broke concrete supports and lifted the roof, he said.
"There's no recommendation to enter the building," he said. "The structural integrity is greatly compromised." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.