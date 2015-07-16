Zodiac Aero mulls moving machinery from U.S. factory closed by blast

July 16 Zodiac Aerospace said it is
considering moving machinery from a U.S. factory crippled by a
powerful explosion on Tuesday so that it can continue making
aircraft interior materials needed by the booming aviation
industry.
Zodiac has "buffer inventory" of material for making wall
panels that it can use in the short term, a spokesman told
Reuters on Thursday. "If the situation were to last in the
longer term, it is not known yet whether Zodiac will be able to
produce panels internally or would have to buy them externally,"
the spokesman said.
Boeing Co said it was still assessing the potential
impact of the factory shutdown on its aircraft assembly
operations. The blast at the plant in Washington state made the
building unsafe to occupy, authorities said.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyerhenzien in Paris and Alwyn Scott in
New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)