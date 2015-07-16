UPDATE 2-Zodiac Aero factory blast shows risks in supply chain

(Adds Embraer comment, details on Zodiac challenges)
By Alwyn Scott and Cyril Altmeyer
July 16 Zodiac Aerospace said it is
considering moving machinery from a U.S. factory crippled by a
powerful explosion on Tuesday so it can continue making aircraft
interior composite panels needed by the booming aviation
industry.
Zodiac has "buffer inventory" it can use in the short term,
a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday. But in the longer term,
"it is not known yet whether Zodiac will be able to produce
panels internally or would have to buy them externally," the
spokesman said.
The blast at the plant in Newport, Washington, on Tuesday
night fractured concrete pillars, blew out windows and caused a
floor to collapse, making the building unsafe to occupy,
authorities said.
The damaged plant makes "prepreg," a thin resin-soaked
sheeting that is glued to either side of a thicker honeycomb
core to make rigid wall panels for lavatories, galleys and other
aircraft interior sections.
Boeing Co said it was working closely with Zodiac to
reduce any impact from the shutdown on its aircraft assembly
operations. Airbus did not respond to requests for
comment.
Still, concerns about the closed Zodiac facility, one of
more than 30 it has in the United States, reveal how vulnerable
the aircraft industry is to disruptions in the overall supply
chain.
Boeing and Airbus are churning out more than 100 jetliners a
month, a record pace aimed at reducing their eight-year order
backlog.
Their assembly plants rely on a steady, just-in-time flow of
millions of parts shipped from thousands of suppliers around the
globe. Some parts come from only one or two suppliers.
Zodiac's prepreg factory supplies at least five other Zodiac
factory facilities in Washington state and California that make
seat shells and cabin interiors. Earlier this year, Zodiac
failed to deliver seats on time, causing late deliveries of
Boeing and Airbus aircraft and a profit warning from Zodiac.
Plane makers Bombardier and Embraer,
also were hit by Zodiac's earlier stumble. Bombardier said
Thursday it did not expect production of Q400 turboprop and CRJ
planes to be affected. Embraer said it was trying to verify
Zodiac's damage, "at which point it will be possible to evaluate
the potential impact on production."
Industry sources said Zodiac could face difficulty obtaining
prepreg from other suppliers or moving machines to produce it
elsewhere. The resin mixture and machinery are typically
proprietary and any changes could require that the products be
certified by aviation authorities, the sources said.
