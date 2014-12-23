版本:
BRIEF-Zodiac Aerospace finalizes acquisition of Enviro Systems

Dec 23 Zodiac Aerospace SA :

* Finalizes acquisition of Enviro Systems

* Acquisition of Enviro Systems allows company to enter in business of Environment Control Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
