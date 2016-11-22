Zodiac says any takeover would have to offer better value than can be achieved alone

PARIS Nov 22 France's Zodiac Aerospace
would only consider an offer for the company if it
represents better value than it can achieve alone, but the
company remains focused on its industrial recovery plan, Chief
Executive Olivier Zarrouati said on Tuesday.
Zarrouati, who has previously said the Paris-based aircraft
cabin equipment supplier was not for sale, told analysts in
response to a question about Zodiac's stance towards any
potential offer: "The purpose of this management team is to run
our plan and it is a standalone plan.
"Does it mean we are ...unable to take any good opportunity
that would come? Any opportunity would have to be better than we
would be able to do by ourselves. That is why we are focusing on
our job."
There have been recent reports that France's Safran
was interested in buying Zodiac, but a source familiar with the
matter said earlier this year that this was not on the agenda.
In the United States, Rockwell Collins plans to buy
Zodiac's main competitor B/E Aerospace.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; editing by Jason
Neely)