Zodiac Aerospace to pursue Safran tie-up, CEO offers resignation

PARIS, April 28 France’s Zodiac Aerospace on Friday reaffirmed plans to combine with engine maker Safran and said chief executive Olivier Zarrouati had agreed to stay on "for a while" after offering his resignation to the board.

The aircraft seats maker announced the CEO's decision as it posted a fiscal first-half current operating loss of 12 million euros, strongly impacted by its aircraft interiors business, and forecast a 200-220 million euro current operating profit for 2016/17 as a whole. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Andrew Callus)
