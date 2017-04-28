Safran confirms talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace continue

PARIS, April 28 Safran said on Friday its talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace were continuing after the French company issued a new profit warning.

"We confirm that the discussions continue," a spokeswoman for Safran said.

Reporting a first-half loss and lower full-year forecasts earlier on Friday, Zodiac Aerospace said it hoped to conclude the $9 billion merger deal with Safran but that it was also studying an alternative. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)