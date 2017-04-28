Safran confirms talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace continue

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd’s 8.000% notes due 2042
PARIS, April 28 Safran said on Friday its talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace were continuing after the French company issued a new profit warning.
"We confirm that the discussions continue," a spokeswoman for Safran said.
Reporting a first-half loss and lower full-year forecasts earlier on Friday, Zodiac Aerospace said it hoped to conclude the $9 billion merger deal with Safran but that it was also studying an alternative. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing