Zodiac Aerospace warns over 2015-16 profit

PARIS, Sept 2 Zodiac Aerospace issued the latest in a cluster of profit warnings on Friday, saying its current operating income would fall short of market expectations, while sales for the just-ended financial year would be in line with forecasts.

The French supplier of aircraft interiors, which is recovering from a crisis over delays in aircraft seat production and problems with other equipment such as toilets, said a weak helicopter market had added to pressure from late deliveries.

In a statement, it said 2015-16 current operating profit would be around 10 percent lower than the consensus, for which it cited third-party estimates of 302 million euros to 303 million euros ($336.8 million-$337.9 million).

It blamed higher-than-expected provisions following the settlement of unspecified litigation and revised agreements on delivery schedules with unnamed customers.

It also cited weaker-than-expected financial performance for aircraft systems, "mainly because of continued weakness in the helicopter market".

It said, however, that a covenant over the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, agreed with its banks, would be respected.

It also reaffirmed an objective to return to "normal operating performance" in Seats and Cabins by the end of 2017.

Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said Zodiac was "more than ever on our trajectory of progress and recovery".

The company is due to issue 2015-16 sales on Sept. 14 and full results on Nov. 22.

In June, Zodiac Aerospace reaffirmed financial targets for 2015-16. Prior to that, seven profit warnings in two years had kept the company's seat production problems in the spotlight and prompted some analysts to question its credibility.

Zodiac has also faced public criticism over the past year from leading planemakers Airbus and Boeing over delays.

Problems with onboard toilets designed by Zodiac have contributed to delays in deliveries of the new Airbus A350.

The head of Airbus this week reported a breakthrough in deliveries, however, telling Reuters it had handed over six A350s in August, two more than the previous monthly peak and part of a record set of August numbers for the European jetmaker.

Airbus will issue its August statistics next Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8967 euro) (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by G Crosse)