Zodiac says has capacity for 1 bln euro acquisition

BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2017 GAAP earnings outlook to at least $16.91/share
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
PARIS, April 23 France's Zodiac Aerospace is permanently examining around 10 potential acquisition targets and has enough financial firepower for a deal worth around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We have about 10 names in our pipeline, which is no more nor less than usual ... (and) from which one or two may come to the foreground," Olivier Zarrouati told analysts.
The maker of seats and aircraft systems said earlier it would continue looking for acquisitions as the industry gears up for record production to meet growth in passenger traffic.
Zodiac, which made two acquisitions in the first half and repelled an approach from France's Safran some three years ago, said it had boosted its debt capacity by 1.7 billion euros in March. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
* Humana to host biennial investor meeting; pre-announces first quarter 2017 EPS and revenues and increases full-year 2017 EPS guidance
April 24 The shareholder battle between specialty metals maker Arconic Inc and Elliott Management took another turn on Monday after the company said the hedge fund has twice turned down an offer to add two of Elliott's nominees to its board.
WASHINGTON, April 24 MetLife Inc is asking a U.S. court to put on pause a case over how the government deems certain companies "too big to fail," one of the most significant reforms to come out of the financial crisis, while President Donald Trump's administration finishes reviewing the current regulatory approach.