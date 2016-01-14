Zodiac says heard Airbus warning over aircraft seats delay

PARIS Jan 14 French cabin equipment supplier
Zodiac Aerospace said on Thursday it had heard loud
and clear Airbus message that delays in aircraft seats
delivery were intolerable, and it was doing everything to remedy
the situation.
Airbus issued a rare public warning to the supplier on
Tuesday, accusing Zodiac's management of being in denial
following repeated delays and profit warnings related to
aircraft seats production.
The message from Airbus was: "OK, Zodiac, we've had enough.
Anytime there is a delay on a single seat, you need to fix it as
quickly as possible because it is intolerable," Zodiac Chief
Executive Olivier Zarrouati told a general assembly meeting of
the company.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Andrew Callus)