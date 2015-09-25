Zodiac says legal advisers reviewing American Airlines filing

PARIS, Sept 25 French aircraft cabin and systems
maker Zodiac said on Friday that American Airlines
had filed a petition in a Texas court seeking "a
judicial determination of the contractual situation" between
them over business class seats, which may lead to the sharing of
this activity with another supplier.
Zodiac Seats' legal advisors are reviewing the filing and in
the meantime the teams are in discussion with American Airlines
to "assess the possibility of a negotiated issue", Zodiac said
in a statement.
"Zodiac Seats regrets this situation, especially since the
revised delivery agenda established a few months ago was met,"
it added.
Zodiac Aerospace made the statement after its shares fell on
Friday after media reports and an industry blog said the French
company had lost a contract with American Airlines, one of its
main clients.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)