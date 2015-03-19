版本:
BRIEF-Zodiac Aerospace sees seat problems resolved by end-2014/15

March 19 Zodiac Aerospace Sa

* Says taking delays in seat production very seriously

* Zodiac ceo sees resolution of seat production problems by end of the 2014/15 financial year

* Zodiac ceo says has changed management of seats division

* Zodiac ceo says it has slowed sales activity to give priority to seat production, but business normal Further company coverage:

