Zodiac Aerospace has not received any takeover offers - sources

PARIS May 3 Zodiac Aerospace has received no takeover offers despite recent speculation of bid interest in the aircraft interiors and systems maker, two people familar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"The board has received no takeover offers," one of the sources said.

Another said the board had not discussed the issue.

A spokesman for the company confirmed this but declined further comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; writing by Tim Hepher; editing by Geert De Clercq)

