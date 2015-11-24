Zodiac Aerospace core profit slumps 45 pct on aircraft seat delays

PARIS Nov 24 Zodiac Aerospace posted
a 44.6 percent drop in core annual earnings on Tuesday in the
wake of production delays at its troubled aircraft seats
division.
Hit by a series of recent profit warnings, Zodiac Aerospace
said its 2014/15 ordinary profit fell to 314 million euros
($333.66 million) as its core profit margin more than halved to
6.4 percent, while already-reported revenue rose 18 percent.
For the current September-August financial year, the French
company predicted slight growth in revenue thanks partly to a
stronger dollar and an operating margin of around 10 percent,
followed by a further 2 percentage point gain in 2016/17.
($1 = 0.9411 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan)