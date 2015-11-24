UPDATE 1-Zodiac Aerospace core profit slumps 45 pct on seat delays

(Adds CEO comment, dividend)

PARIS Nov 24 Zodiac Aerospace posted a 44.6 percent drop in core annual earnings on Tuesday in the wake of production delays at its troubled aircraft seats division.

Hit by a series of recent profit warnings, Zodiac Aerospace said its 2014/15 ordinary profit fell to 314 million euros ($333.66 million) as its core profit margin more than halved to 6.4 percent, while already-reported revenue rose 18 percent.

For the current September-August financial year, the French company predicted slight growth in revenue thanks partly to a stronger dollar and an operating margin of around 10 percent, followed by a further 2 percentage point gain in 2016/17.

Olivier Zarrouati, re-appointed for a third term as chief executive last month, pledged that Zodiac Aerospace would emerge "strengthened from this crisis".

Zodiac, which faces a lawsuit and partial cancellation from American Airlines, said the full cost of aircraft seat delays including penalties had chopped 6.6 percentage points off its operating margin, which stood at 13.6 percent a year earlier.

Net debt rose 19 percent over the year to 1.267 billion euros, but the company said debt remained inside the covenants of its agreement with banks, at 2.9 times adjusted gross earnings compared with a ceiling ratio of 3.

The company held its dividend at 0.32 euros. ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)