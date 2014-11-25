CORRECTED-Zodiac Aerospace aims for margin recovery in 2014/15

(Corrects period in first paragraph to 2013-14 from 2014-15, adds currency conversion in paragraph 2)

PARIS Nov 25 Zodiac Aerospace predicted a gradual return towards "normal levels" of profitability in the current fiscal year after posting lower profits in the 2013-2014 fiscal year, hit by currencies and production delays in galleys and aircraft seating.

The maker of aircraft cabin interiors and systems, which fits jets made by Airbus and Boeing, posted operating profit down 2.7 percent to 549 million euros ($681.9 million) in the financial year ended August 31. Its operating margin shed 1.3 percentage points to 13.2 percent.

Zodiac, based near Paris, had warned in September that measures taken to catch up on delayed deliveries would hurt its margin even as full-year sales rose 7.2 percent.

Zodiac is betting on further growth in air travel and Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati voiced confidence in the strength of the company's order book for the year ahead. "Our growth will only depend on our capacity to produce," he said.

However, excess production costs, linked to the need to adjust for recent bottlenecks, hurt the performance of aircraft interiors in the second half of 2013/14 and will have some impact on the first of the 2014/15 financial year, Zodiac said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zodiac said its full-year net income fell 4.4 percent to 354.4 million euros, ahead of the 440 million euro predicted by 11 analysts in Reuters poll.

Profits from the aircraft interiors division, which make up 55 percent of the French company's revenues, fell 13.4 percent to 283.5 million euros in 2013/14.

The board plans to propose a dividend of 0.32 euros a share for 2013/14, stable from 2012/13 when taking into consideration a five-for-one share split carried out this year.

Zodiac carried out three acquisitions for a total 163 million euros, including that of in-flight entertainment company TriaGnoSys and cabin interiors supplier Greenpoint Technologies.

The company plans to continue hunting for acquisitions but will strive to remain financially disciplined, Zarrouati said.

Zodiac's net debt totaled 1.064 billion euros at the end of August, up from 844 million euros a year earlier. It has hedged 73 percent of its 2014/15 dollar exposure at a rate of $1.28. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Natalie Huet; Editing by Tim Hepher and Leila Abboud)