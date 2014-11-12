UPDATE 2-Ackman's Pershing Square takes 8.5 percent stake in Zoetis

(Changes source, adds ownership details)
BOSTON Nov 11 Activist hedge fund manager
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Holdings said it had
taken a 8.5 percent stake in animal health company Zoetis Inc
for about $1.54 billion.
Ackman has taken the stake with Sachem Head Capital, another
activist hedge fund run by Scott Ferguson, who previously worked
for Ackman.
Pershing said it would disclose details of its stake, which
includes ownership of 41.8 million shares as well as 995,602
notional shares of Zoetis, in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Sachem Head owns about 1.6 percent of Zoetis.
Ackman's $18 billion hedge fund is known for making large
bets, and speculation that Pershing Square was in the market
helped send Zoetis' stock price up 8.9 percent to $43.72.
A spokesman for Zoetis said the company received a call from
Ackman indicating that his hedge fund has made an investment in
the company. Zoetis declined to provide details of that
conversation.
"We are preparing for our upcoming Investor Day on Tuesday,
Nov. 18, and we look forward to sharing more details about the
company's business model and growth strategies with the
investment community at that time," Zoetis spokesman Bill Price
said.
Shares of Zoetis, which have risen 34 percent this year,
closed at a year-high of $43.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Ransdell Pierson and
Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Andrew Hay, Dan
Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)