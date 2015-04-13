Zoetis adds 2nd director to board under deal with Pershing Square

April 13 Animal health products company Zoetis Inc appointed a second director to its board under its agreement with Bill Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management.

Zoetis said on Monday that it added Actavis Plc Executive Chairman and former chief executive Paul Bisaro to its board. (1.usa.gov/1amTPyQ)

Zoetis had appointed William Doyle, a Pershing Square partner, to its board in February.

With the addition of Bisaro, the company's board will expand to 11 directors. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)