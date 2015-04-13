Zoetis adds 2nd director to board under deal with Pershing Square

April 13 Animal health products company Zoetis
Inc appointed a second director to its board under its
agreement with Bill Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital
Management.
Zoetis said on Monday that it added Actavis Plc
Executive Chairman and former chief executive Paul Bisaro to its
board. (1.usa.gov/1amTPyQ)
Zoetis had appointed William Doyle, a Pershing Square
partner, to its board in February.
With the addition of Bisaro, the company's board will expand
to 11 directors.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)